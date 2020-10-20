https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/20/fire-them-all-what-the-fairfax-education-association-in-virginia-wants-to-do-to-students-effectively-amounts-to-hostage-taking/

We’re not being sarcastic when we ask this question: Won’t someone please think of the children?

Seriously, what’s happening in Fairfax County, Virginia, is insane:

The Fairfax Education Association calls itself “the voice of Fairfax County Public Schools professionals” and is affiliated with the Virginia Education Association (VEA) and National Education Association (NEA), both of which are teachers unions.

It’s time to draw the line, all right. Because what the FEA is demanding is straight-up outrageous.

It should not stand.

Where does it end?

Give them an inch, and they’ll take a million miles.

At this point, there’s only one thing that should be done:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...