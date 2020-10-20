https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/20/fire-them-all-what-the-fairfax-education-association-in-virginia-wants-to-do-to-students-effectively-amounts-to-hostage-taking/

We’re not being sarcastic when we ask this question: Won’t someone please think of the children?

Seriously, what’s happening in Fairfax County, Virginia, is insane:

The Fairfax County teacher’s union wants all public schools closed at least until August 2021. @FCPSSupt pic.twitter.com/CuLCXRCGOV — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) October 20, 2020

The Fairfax Education Association calls itself “the voice of Fairfax County Public Schools professionals” and is affiliated with the Virginia Education Association (VEA) and National Education Association (NEA), both of which are teachers unions.

Here is their tweet promoting the petition:https://t.co/mXxfCwrtgo — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 20, 2020

Tell #FCPS to keep EVERYONE safe. It is time to draw the line and stay virtual. Sign the petition at:

https://t.co/DYOFK9PUNW — Fairfax Edu Assoc (@FEA_Fairfax) September 30, 2020

It’s time to draw the line, all right. Because what the FEA is demanding is straight-up outrageous.

Crazy — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) October 20, 2020

Ho-Lee *&^%$! https://t.co/b4K9w7rZ9E — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it’s mine (@NathanWurtzel) October 20, 2020

As the science becomes more and more clear that schools are not vectors of spread, teacher’s unions dig in. This is a scandal. https://t.co/H0ZwCONbM9 — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) October 20, 2020

Fire them all. This is hostage-taking. https://t.co/jdQFnzAZL0 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 20, 2020

Citizens of Fairfax:

This is garbage and cannot stand. https://t.co/uNaZVXfpbO — Schültzie (@muffnbear) October 20, 2020

It should not stand.

Forever. Why go to work if you can get paid not to? https://t.co/FHDcrzNC1A — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 20, 2020

Where does it end?

Forever. Why go to work if you can get paid not to? https://t.co/FHDcrzNC1A — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 20, 2020

Give them an inch, and they’ll take a million miles.

Lots of good teachers out there, but I hope the lazy ones and union stooges enjoy their year off, I guess. — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it’s mine (@NathanWurtzel) October 20, 2020

No, 4 half-days a week teaching remotely isn’t busting it. Sorry. I’m sure it’s challenging, etc. All that. But this lame effort isn’t what families struggle to pay their property taxes for. — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it’s mine (@NathanWurtzel) October 20, 2020

At this point, there’s only one thing that should be done:

Fire them all and return the money to the parents. https://t.co/YCfGiHYahj — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 20, 2020

Fine. But return the $20k per kid to families instead of holding them hostage. https://t.co/aFF8T21hcj — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) October 20, 2020

$20K per year per student. That’s what taxpayers are paying for these Zoom calls. No schools, no funding. Return that money to the people from whom it was taken! — Donovan Robert (@DonovanDJames) October 20, 2020

No work, no pay. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 20, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

