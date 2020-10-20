https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/florida-election-state-amendments/2020/10/20/id/992836

Florida has one of the most robust voter ballot initiatives for state constitutional amendments.

Unlike the U.S. Constitution, which generally requires overcoming significant Congressional and state approvals, the Florida Constitution is amended directly by the voters.

Once the initiative has been placed on the ballot, it requires a 60% approval by the voters in order for it to pass.

This November, Floridians will be met with six proposals. Newsmax reviewed each and offers a “Conservative Position” for each:

Amendment 1: Citizenship Requirement to Vote in Florida Elections

Language: “This amendment provides that only United States Citizens who are at least eighteen years of age, a permanent resident of Florida, and registered to vote, as provided by law, shall be qualified to vote in a Florida election.”

Meaning: This amendment makes it clear that non-citizens may not have access to the ballot box.

Conservative Position: Approve, vote “yes.” Only U.S. citizens who are of voting age and permanent Florida residents should possess the right to vote.

Amendment 2: Raising Florida’s Minimum Wage

Language: “Raises minimum wage to $10.00 per hour effective September 30th, 2021. Each September 30th thereafter, minimum wage shall increase by $1.00 per hour until the minimum wage reaches $15.00 per hour on September 30th, 2026. From that point forward, future minimum wage increases shall revert to being adjusted annually for inflation starting September 30th, 2027.”

Meaning: Florida’s minimum wage would incrementally increase at the end of each September until 2026, when it reaches $15 per hour. Thereafter, it will increase annually to adjust for inflation.

Conservative Position: Oppose, vote “no.” Wages should be determined by industry, locale, and by market forces — not by law. Also, raising the minimum wage would lead to loss in employee hours as well as job losses and business closures.

Amendment 3: All Voters Vote in Primary Elections for State Legislature, Governor, and Cabinet

Language: “Allows all registered voters to vote in primaries for state legislature, governor, and cabinet regardless of political party affiliation. All candidates for an office, including party nominated candidates, appear on the same primary ballot. Two highest vote getters advance to general election. If only two candidates qualify, no primary is held and winner is determined in general election. Candidate’s party affiliation may appear on ballot as provided by law. Effective January 1, 2024.”

Meaning: Primary elections would be “open,” that is, primary ballots would include all candidates regardless of party affiliation. The top two vote-getters in the primary would then face off in the general election.

Conservative Position: Oppose, vote “no.” This could result in the two top candidates being members of the same party.

Amendment 4: Voter Approval of Constitutional Amendments

Language: “Requires all proposed amendments or revisions to the state constitution to be approved by the voters in two elections, instead of one, in order to take effect. The proposal applies the current thresholds for passage to each of the two elections.”

Meaning: Future constitutional amendments would require a 60% voter approval in two separate elections in order to pass.

Conservative Position: Oppose, vote “no.” Constitutional amendment proposals already make ballots excessively long and often confusing; requiring two votes on each proposal could conceivably double their size, adding cost to the process.

Amendment 5: Limitation on Homestead Assessments

Language: “Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution, effective date January 1, 2021, to increase, from 2 years to 3 years, the period of time during which accrued Save-Our-Homes benefits may be transferred from a prior homestead to a new homestead.”

Meaning: This would extend the two-year time limit for Floridians to transfer their “Save Our Home” benefits to three years. Those benefits range from $25,000 to $50,000 in homestead exemptions.

Conservative Position: Approve, vote “yes.” It would provide homeowners adequate time to transfer their benefits, especially in the event of a sale in the later months of the year.

Amendment 6: Ad Valorem Tax Discount for Spouses of Certain Deceased Veterans Who Had Permanent, Combat-Related Disabilities

Language: “Provides that the homestead property tax discount for certain veterans with permanent combat-related disabilities carries over to such veteran’s surviving spouse who holds legal or beneficial title to, and who permanently resides on, the homestead property, until he or she remarries or sells or otherwise disposes of the property. The discount may be transferred to a new homestead property of the surviving spouse under certain conditions. The amendment takes effect January 1, 2021.”

Meaning: It would allow the spouse of a deceased or permanently disabled combat veteran to take advantage of a discounted Homestead Property Tax.

Conservative Position: Approve, vote “yes.” It’s the least we can do to show appreciation to the struggling spouses of America’s heroes.

Recap:

Amendment 1: Yes

Amendment 2: No

Amendment 3: No

Amendment 4: No

Amendment 5 Yes

Amendment 6: Yes

