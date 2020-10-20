https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/20/foreshadowing-jeffrey-toobins-tweet-from-2013-should-have-been-a-warning-of-things-to-come-yes-we-went-there/

Welp.

There’s always a tweet, right Jeffrey?

As Twitchy readers (and basically everyone on the planet) know, Jeffrey Toobin was placed on leave yesterday for getting caught masturbating on camera during a Zoom work meeting. And while plenty of Left-wing nutjob media types have spent a good portion of the day trying to convince us all this is normal (it’s not), we happened to notice a tweet from Toobin in 2013.

Yes, we’re totally immature.

Yes, we own that.

perfect banana slices with my new favorite possession. pic.twitter.com/jC4c2oxJba — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) February 23, 2013

Oh don’t make that face.

Fine, make that face.

It’s funny.

Now, don’t you get any ideas about “other things” that you can stick in there… — 👌 YOU DOWN WITH ACB? YEAH, YOU KNOW ME! 🇺🇸 (@SleeveMeAlone) October 20, 2020

Ouch.

OMG, Jon. — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) October 19, 2020

It’s a literal treasure trove!😂😂😂 — Hunter’s Crethpipe of Shame (@Matt_Schtick1) October 19, 2020

It’s gold Jerry… GOLD! — Che Huahua (@_BottomLineGuy_) October 20, 2020

And we’ve officially all turned into middle schoolers, lol.

This didn’t age well — Cal The Spooky Reporter 🦀📰🎃 (@CalTheReporter) October 19, 2020

No, not it did not.

At least not or Jeffrey. The rest of us have had a good laugh …

***

