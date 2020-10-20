https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/20/foreshadowing-jeffrey-toobins-tweet-from-2013-should-have-been-a-warning-of-things-to-come-yes-we-went-there/

Welp.

There’s always a tweet, right Jeffrey?

As Twitchy readers (and basically everyone on the planet) know, Jeffrey Toobin was placed on leave yesterday for getting caught masturbating on camera during a Zoom work meeting. And while plenty of Left-wing nutjob media types have spent a good portion of the day trying to convince us all this is normal (it’s not), we happened to notice a tweet from Toobin in 2013.

Yes, we’re totally immature.

Yes, we own that.

Oh don’t make that face.

Fine, make that face.

It’s funny.

Ouch.

And we’ve officially all turned into middle schoolers, lol.

No, not it did not.

At least not or Jeffrey. The rest of us have had a good laugh …

***

