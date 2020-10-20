https://thenationalpulse.com/news/dem-sen-predicts-biden-emails/

Torricelli’s clairvoyant comments have materialized as email threads and documents continue to emerge exposing the former veep’s routine leveraging of his father’s name to ink lucrative lobbying and consulting contracts, often with foreign governments including the Chinese Communist Party.

Torricelli’s remarks came during a Fox News interview in late October of 2019 with Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith on “America’s Newsroom.”

Torricelli, a New Jersey Congressman from 1983 to 1997 and Senator from 1997 to 2003, commented that Biden’s son would cause damage to his father’s campaign tantamount to Hillary Clinton’s over 30,000 emails.

“I’ve known Joe Biden for 30 years, and I could not be more fond of him. I think he’s a lovely, lovely man. The problem Democrats are facing in this race is if Joe Biden is the nominee, Hunter Biden becomes Hillary Clinton’s emails. We can spend the entire presidential campaign, when we should be talking about infrastructure, economic competitiveness, China, foreign relations.”

Torricelli remarked it would be easier to defend the Democratic nominee against accusations of advocating for socialist policies than providing a solid defense of Hunter Biden’s corrupt business dealings:

“That is more likely to be won than if we’re debating Huner Biden’s consulting contracts in China.”

