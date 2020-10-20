https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/20/former-intelligence-officials-sign-letter-saying-alleged-hunter-biden-emails-have-all-the-earmarks-of-russian-disinformation/

We’ve long been to the point where not only do people not trust President Trump; they also lose trust in anyone working for the administration. So it means nothing to them that Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Monday that Hunter Biden’s laptop “is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” despite what Rep. Adam Schiff and all the usual suspects have been saying.

Now we have more than 50 former senior intelligence officials signing a letter that doesn’t necessarily deny that the Biden emails are authentic; they just believe the disclosure of the emails so close to the election “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

Let’s get right down to it, then: Does it just have the “classic earmarks” of a Russian disinformation campaign, or is it Russian disinformation? These are supposedly former senior intelligence officials.

How much of your reputation are you putting on the line by signing a letter also signed by 49 of your cronies?

“We want to emphasize that we do not know if the emails, provided to the New York Post by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, are genuine or not and that we do not have evidence of Russian involvement,” the letter reads.

This reminds us of the talking point going around in 2017 that Christopher Steele’s nickname was “James Bond,” and what a master spy he turned out to be.

