https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2020/10/20/toure-deletes-tweet-after-confusing-ben-carson-with-herman-cain-screenshot/

Former MSNBC contributor Touré has deleted a tweet where he confused Ben Carson with Herman Cain.

He wrote:

“I said there are no Black people who are famous for their intellect who support Trump. People said Ben Carson! Fact check: Ben Carson isn’t voting for Trump in 2020 because he’s dead of Trump’s incompetence. So, yeah.”

And, yes, we have a screenshot:

So, the pediatric neurosurgeon isn’t known for his intellect?

Touré had an answer for that, too:

Dude, just stop digging.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...