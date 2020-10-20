https://noqreport.com/2020/10/20/former-nypd-commissioner-says-joe-and-hunter-biden-belong-in-handcuffs/

(Natural News) Bernard B. Kerik, a former commissioner at the New York Police Department (NYPD), says he recently got the chance to look through Hunter Biden’s laptop and the contents are nothing short of damning.

In a tweet, Kerik announced that after personally reviewing the contents of Biden’s laptop, he has come to the determination that Joe Biden and his family “belong in handcuffs.”

“If the @FBI and @TheJusticeDept arrested Paul Manafort, then Hunter, James, and @JoeBiden belongs (sic) in handcuffs? AND THAT, is just for starters. #China #Iraq #Ukraine,” Kerik added.

In case you are unfamiliar with him, Kerik was convicted on eight felonies back in 2010. These include tax fraud and lying to White House officials. Kerik was later pardoned by President Trump, however, and has since gone on to support the Trump administration’s efforts to oust Biden from the running.

“There are no words to express my appreciation and gratitude to President Trump,” Kerik announced earlier this year following his executive grant of clemency. “With the exception of the birth of my children, today is one of the greatest days of my life.”

Fox News confirms validity of leaked Biden emails

Concerning the Bidens, Kerik is convinced that they now have “bigger problems” to worry about than just an FBI investigation, based on the contents of Hunter’s laptop.

“These images, emails, and other documents were on Hunter’s cell phone and computer … which means the Ukrainian and Chinese intelligence networks has (sic) them as well,” Kerik contends. “Who allowed him on Air Force Two?”

Joining the fight to take down the Bidens is Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, who is officially calling for a “criminal investigation” of the entire Biden crime family.

“The DOJ/FBI needs to open a criminal investigation into the Biden Family’s global pay to play operation,” Rep. Zeldin tweeted.

Fox News has apparently also corroborated that the leaked emails are, in fact, real and did include both Joe and Hunter as the recipients of key information included in the chain. One particular thread appears “to outline a payout for former Vice President Joe Biden as part of a deal with a Chinese energy firm” – this is in addition to all the corruption already exposed with Burisma, the infamous Ukrainian energy firm.

“One email, dated May 13, 2017, and obtained by Fox News, includes a discussion of ‘remuneration packages’ for six people in a business deal with a Chinese energy firm,” Fox News reported.

“The email appeared to identify Biden as ‘Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,’ in an apparent reference to now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co.”

The news outlet went on to reveal that the email in question also included a note explaining that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate,” including a proposed equity split with references to “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy.”

According to one of the people copied on the email, “the big guy” refers to Joe Biden, exposing his participation in the racket. The news did not phase many of the commenters at NewsPunch, several of whom emphasized that similar news broke headlines about failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election, only to quickly go away the next day.

“It will never happen with our current DOJ/FBI leadership,” one wrote.

“The swamp is deep,” responded another. “The right people are in enough of the right positions to maintain deep state power. Nothing will change.”

