Former President Barack Obama will on Wednesday hold his first in-person campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden – his former vice president.

The rally will be held in Philadelphia, where Obama stumped on the eve of the 2016 presidential election for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, a secretary of state in his administration.

Obama this time will be speaking to a far smaller crowd, at a drive-in rally at which attendees will hear the 44th president address them inside their cars.

Democrats are hoping Obama’s appearance will motivate voters in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state and the one that Biden has visited most frequently during his campaign. Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.

The former president, whose initial support for a Biden presidency was unclear, has focused much of his campaigning this election on get out the vote efforts for younger Americans. He’s appeared in several instagram videos, on Snapchat, and on Twitch, the video game streaming platform. He has also made several podcast appearances and appeared in videos for vulnerable Senate Democrats.

“He’s doing enough for our campaign,” Biden told reporters recently.

