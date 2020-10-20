https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/redskins-washington-nfl-nickname/2020/10/20/id/992953

The National Football League club formerly known as the Redskins could remain without a nickname for another full season, Washington’s president said Tuesday.

Washington Football Team President Jason Wright indicated to Washington ABC affiliate WJLA, logistically it was unlikely a new nickname and logo would be revealed before next season.

“Next year is fast,” Wright said. “There is a pretty good chance we will still be the Washington Football Team next season. We could get there quicker; it’s actually pretty hard to get there that quickly because of all the steps that need to happen.”

“I think next year is fast because of how the brand has to come together through uniforms, through approval processes through the league.”

The club announced July 13 it was halting its use of the Redskins nickname and Indian head logo the team had been associated with since 1933, a year after its founding as the Boston Braves. The decision came amid a new wave of criticism following cries of “systemic racism” in the wake of the death of a Black man in police custody in Minneapolis.

Despite claiming for years he would never change the team name – including fending off a decision by the U.S. Patent and Trademark office that revoked its trademark protection by claiming it was offensive, club owner Dan Snyder reversed course and succumbed to demands by some sponsors and advertisers.

The club played as the Boston Redskins for four years before moving to Washington after the 1936 NFL season.

Early suggested new nicknames have included the Warriors, Red Wolves – or Redwolves, and Red Tails, The Washington Post, reported.

