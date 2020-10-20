https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f8f4fd02eb7bd2a2d123e02

Soldiers have reportedly opened fire at people protesting against police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria, shortly after a 24-hour curfew was imposed in the city over the escalating demonstrations….

A one-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in a driveway in Western Sydney….

Lynda Greenwood was found bleeding outside her unit on Cremona Road in Como in southern Sydney at about 12.30am on Tuesday morning….

British Transport Police confirmed a woman, 18, had been pronounced dead at the scene, after officers were called to a level crossing near Sutton Parkway station. A girl, 17, was ‘seriously injured’….

Neighbors in Oak Hill, Austin, filmed the moment on Monday when an irate driver screaming ‘white lives matter’ for 30 minutes in the street was confronted with a man with a garden hose….

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...