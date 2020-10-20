https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/amy-coney-barrett-senate-confirmation-scotus/2020/10/20/id/992807

A majority of Americans want the Senate to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, according to a new poll.

A Gallup poll released Tuesday indicates support for Barrett’s confirmation is higher than it was for either of President Donald Trump’s two previous nominees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Poll results show:

51% of Americans want to see Barrett confirmed to the high court.

46% of Americans are opposed to Barrett’s confirmation

3% of Americans have no opinion on Barrett filling the vacant seat.

While support for Barrett is high, the percentage of Americans who don’t want to see her confirmed to the high court is higher than it has been in any of the initial public opinion polls for the 11 previous nominees.

Pollsters also noted that the percentage of Americans with no opinion on Barrett becoming a justice is much lower than it was for previous nominees.

The Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Barrett’s confirmation on Thursday. A final Senate vote is scheduled for Monday.

The poll surveyed 1,035 adults between Sept. 30 and Oct. 15. The poll’s margin of error is ±4 percentage points.

