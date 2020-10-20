https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/20/gee-we-cant-imagine-why-voxs-david-roberts-would-want-to-delete-this-lovely-tweet-about-jeffrey-toobin-screenshot/

As Twitchy told you, Vox’s German Lopez attempted — in vain — to put a “who among us” spin on Jeffrey Toobin’s now-infamous little Zoom performance.

And if we didn’t know any better, we might think that Vox has a vested interest in defending Toobin. That would certainly explain this now-deleted tweet from Vox energy politics blogger David Roberts:

He posted that after the Toobin story broke. And he waited until today to try to memory-hole it.

Deleted lol — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) October 20, 2020

Haha it’s gone — DVasNormandy (@DanneskjoldD) October 20, 2020

Sad!

I thought “I should screencap that for laughs” and by then it was gone https://t.co/skdWqFY6vy — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) October 20, 2020

Gone, but not forgotten.

Banner day at Vox pic.twitter.com/V1cpMIuhlt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2020

As always.

Multiple Voxxers sticking out their necks for a creep who stuck out his dingdong during a work meeting is the least surprising thing to happen this month https://t.co/fTiDlLIFpQ — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) October 20, 2020

Keep it up, Vox!

(See what we did there?)

