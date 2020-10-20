https://noqreport.com/2020/10/20/general-thomas-g-mcinerney-blames-joe-biden-for-death-of-seal-team-six/

There has been much speculation and many conspiracy theories voiced about the operation that led to the deaths of SEAL Team Six shortly after they killed Osama bin Laden. But not much attention has been paid to then-Vice President Joe Biden’s role in the deaths. Retired Air Force Lieutenant General Thomas McInerney spoke to Dr. Michael Scheuer and Colonel Mike on the latest episode of Two Mikes to highlight why he believes Joe Biden was in part to blame for the death of the special operations unit.

McInerney served in top military positions under the Secretary of Defense and the Vice President of the United States. His insights into the matter are coming at just the right time with Biden nominated as the Democratic candidate for president.

“The reason they were in such a precarious position, I believe, is because the Vice President, Biden, leaked their name as the ones that took down Osama bin Laden,” McInerney said. “That has never happened before on any of the stealthy operations.”

Biden leaked the names of those who were there on that fateful night when the top terrorist in the world was killed. As McInerney pointed out, this was highly unusual at the time and proved to be deadly for the heroes who were there.

“You never leak the name for the unit designation for the very reason we’re discussing about this,” McInerney said. “And that’s what Vice President Biden did. So that’s what brings and raises the concern to me that somewhere along the line, this was very poor military leadership, and there are those that think that maybe there was some payback operations going on between Obama and what he was trying to do in Iran.”

The events surrounding their deaths has been questioned from the start, particularly why they were sent in the first place. It wasn’t the type of mission normally associated with SEAL Team Six, the elite covert operations unit in the United States military. They were being used as reinforcements in a non-critical situation. There are units designed for such operations, and SEAL Team Six isn’t one of them.

“Vice President Biden’s capability and leadership ability to be the Commander-in-Chief, we are questioning,” McInerney concluded. “Not that he directed this, but because he put the target on SEAL Team Six on that dreadful operation that was very poorly executed by the forces in theater at that time. You sent the wrong team. You sent the wrong reinforcements.”

America may be on the verge of electing a man that many in the military do not respect. But perhaps more importantly, they do not trust him. General McInerney is one of them based on Biden’s actions regarding SEAL Team Six.

