http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/iYcR551Q9Vg/georgetown-hires-disgraced-peter-stzok.php

Georgetown University has hired former FBI agent Peter Strzok as an adjunct professor. He is now listed on the university’s staff page. Apparently, Strzok is teaching a course on counterintelligence and national security.

Strzok lacks a PhD. However, he knows something about counterintelligence. Strzok was an important member of a crew that used false intelligence in an attempt to undermine President Trump. And he succeeded in bringing down the president’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

In a sick way, that’s impressive work.

But this doesn’t mean he should be teaching at a respectable university. Strzok was fired by the FBI based on findings by an inspector general selected by President Obama. The Justice Department’s letter to Strzok announcing his discharge states, in part:

Your excessive, repeated, and politically charged text messages while you were assigned as the lead case agent on the FBI’s two biggest and most politically sensitive investigations in decades, demonstrated a gross lack of professionalism and exceptionally poor judgement. Your misconduct has cast a pall over the FBI’s Clinton Email and Russia investigations and the work of the Special Counsel.

Robert Mueller (remember him?) must have agreed. He kicked Strzok off of his investigative team. Indeed, Aaron Blake, one of the Washington Post’s stable of Trump haters, says nobody (other than Trump) caused more damage to the Mueller investigation than Strzok did.

The message from Georgetown is clear. Strzok is too sleazy to work for the FBI or for Robert Mueller, but not to teach at Georgetown University.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

