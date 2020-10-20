https://dailycaller.com/2020/10/20/giuliani-hunter-biden-emails-election-new-york-post/

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come under heavy fire over his process for releasing alleged Hunter Biden emails, and he explained his method in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller.

Giuliani sat down with Senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc to discuss why he hadn’t simply released the entire trove of evidence contained in the laptop Biden allegedly owned. Critics have argued Giuliani is dripping out the hard drive’s contents as a means to maximize its effect on the presidential election. Giuliani argues the slow release is an attempt to control the conversation and catch critics in “lies.”

“We’re gonna be in control of putting it out, and we’re gonna catch them in lies, which we have already done,” Giuliani said. “We’re gonna catch them in more lies, and by the time 10 days is out you’ll have the whole thing.” (RELATED: Burisma Official Told Hunter Biden They Wanted To ‘Close Down’ Investigation Against Firm’s Owner, According To Unconfirmed Email)

The first report from the alleged Biden hard drive was published in the New York Post on October 14, putting the potential final release at this Saturday, according to Giuliani’s timeline.

