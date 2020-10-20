https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/glenn-greenwald-adam-schiff-hunter-biden-emails/2020/10/20/id/992847

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is “the most pathological liar in all American politics” and the media is failing to do its job regarding the Hunter Biden emails, journalist Glenn Greenwald said.

Greenwald was on Monday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss a hard drive that purportedly came from Hunter Biden and which contains damaging information about him and, potentially, his father.

Mediaite posted a clip of Greenwald’s appearance.

Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, claimed after the New York Post began publishing content from the drive that a Russian disinformation campaign was likely behind the material.

“First of all, Adam Schiff is seriously the most pathological liar in all of American politics that I have seen in all of my time covering politics and journalism,” said Greenwald, the co-founder of The Intercept.

“He just fabricates accusations at the drop of a hat the way that other people change underwear. He’s simply lying when he just asserts over and over that the Russians or the Kremlin are behind this story. He has no idea whether or not that’s true. There’s no evidence to support it.”

Greenwald added that neither Hunter Biden nor Joe Biden, the latter being the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, are answering questions about the validity of the drive and its contents because the media is too scared to ask them.

“The reason that they don’t answer any questions is because the media has signaled that they don’t have to,” Greenwald said. “That journalists will be attacked and vilified simply for asking.”

He added that the media is instituting a “code of silence” around the Bidens and the alleged scandal. Emails on the drive link Hunter Biden to officials in China and Ukraine, and there are veiled references to Joe Biden being engaged in his son’s business dealings that involved millions of dollars.

