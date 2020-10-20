https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/grant-funded-zuckerberg-used-boost-dem-vote/

Grant money funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is being used to improve vote turnout in a Democrat stronghold.

Officials in Philadelphia obtained a grant from the Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civil Life by promising to open 800 polling places and grow voting to as many as 800,000, reported Just the News.

Paperwork that became public under a federal court order confirms “millions of dollars in nonprofit grant money donated by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is being used to quadruple the number of voting places and massively grow the number of ballots cast in the Democratic stronghold on Nov. 3.”

The information became public as part of a lawsuit filed by the Thomas More Society.

The papers show city officials wanted to have four times the 190 polling places that opened during a primary election earlier this year. They estimated that would amount to an additional 120,000 voters.

The city routinely votes about 80% Democrat.

Philadelphia officials successfuly applied for $10 million to implement their expansion of polling places.

The CTCL, which approved the grant request, is being funded largely by Zuckerberg, who recently donated $250 million then revealed an additional $100 million donation.

Phill Kline, a counsel involved in the Thomas More Society lawsuit, alleges “the money is wrongly privatizing an election function that should be handled entirely by government and that the grants are targeting mostly Democratic strongholds, raising questions of election interference.”

JTN reported that of the top 20 CTCL grants, totaling close to $63 million, only one, for a modest $289,000, had gone to a county Trump won in 2016.

The records, according to the report, show the money donated by Zuckerberg to CTCL and given to the city is being used “to compensate poll workers with ‘hazard pay,’ including election judges who decide ballot integrity issues.”

The $10 million grant also includes some $5 million to buy equipment to process increased mail-in and absentee ballots.

CTCL and city officials did not respond to requests for comment, JTN said.

But Kline told the publication the documents show “Zuckerberg’s funding is designed more to improve Democrat turnout in a key battleground state like Pennsylvania than to address the COVID-19 crisis.”

“This privatization of elections undermines the integrity of the election by using government to play favorites,” he said. “Government targeting a demographic to increase turnout is the opposite side of the same coin as government targeting a demographic to suppress the vote.”

