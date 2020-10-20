https://thehill.com/homenews/media/521896-greenwald-slams-schiff-over-biden-emails-on-fox

Intercept founder Glenn Greenwald called Rep. Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffHillicon Valley: DOJ accuses Russian hackers of targeting 2018 Olympics, French elections | Federal commission issues recommendations for securing critical tech against Chinese threats | House Democrats slam FCC over ‘blatant attempt to help’ Trump Federal commission issues recommendations for securing critical tech against Chinese threats Ratcliffe, Schiff battle over Biden emails, politicized intelligence MORE (D-Calif.) “the most pathological liar in all of American politics” accusing the House Intelligence Chairman in an interview on Fox News of fabricating “accusations at the drop of a hat the way other people change underwear.”

Greenwald, the journalist who in 2013 worked with whistleblower Edward Snowden to published leaked intelligence on the National Security Agency’s surveillance programs, accused Schiff of lying about Russia being behind a New York Post story on Hunter Biden‘s emails.

“He just fabricates accusations at the drop of a hat the way that other people change underwear,” Greenwald, a frequent critic of the media over stories about Russian actions related to the 2016 presidential election, said in an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonThe Memo: Trump searches for path to comeback Trump to hold rally Monday in Florida despite his COVID-19 case Trump calls into Rush Limbaugh’s show for two hours MORE.

“He’s simply lying when he just asserts over and over that the Russians or the Kremlin are behind this story,” Greenwald said. “He has no idea whether or not that’s true. There’s no evidence to support it.”

Greenwald also criticized Democrat Joe Biden Joe BidenNearly 300 former national security officials sign Biden endorsement letter Trump narrows Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania: poll Florida breaks first-day early voting record with 350K ballots cast MORE‘s presidential campaign for not answering more questions about the Hunter Biden emails. He argued the media has helped the Biden campaign by raising questions about the validity of the Post story.

“The reason that they don’t answer any questions is because the media has signaled that they don’t have to,” Greenwald said. “That journalists will be attacked and vilified simply for asking.”

The Post’s story has not been confirmed by other news organizations, and The New York Times reported that at least one reporter refused to allow their byline to appear on the controversial story.

Twitter initially prevented people from sharing the story, something that drew outrage from the White House and its allies and an eventual about-face from the company. It also brought more attention to the Post’s story.

On Monday, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe John Lee RatcliffeHillicon Valley: DOJ accuses Russian hackers of targeting 2018 Olympics, French elections | Federal commission issues recommendations for securing critical tech against Chinese threats | House Democrats slam FCC over ‘blatant attempt to help’ Trump Ratcliffe, Schiff battle over Biden emails, politicized intelligence Juan Williams: Trump’s search for dirt falls flat MORE and Schiff publicly battled over the emails.

“It’s funny that some of the people that complained the most about intelligence being politicized are the ones politicizing intelligence and unfortunately in this case, it is Adam Schiff,” Ratcliffe told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo Maria Sara BartiromoHillicon Valley: DOJ accuses Russian hackers of targeting 2018 Olympics, French elections | Federal commission issues recommendations for securing critical tech against Chinese threats | House Democrats slam FCC over ‘blatant attempt to help’ Trump Ratcliffe, Schiff battle over Biden emails, politicized intelligence Pompeo denies push for Clinton emails violates Hatch Act MORE, adding that Schiff claimed “Hunter Biden’s laptop and e-mails on it are part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

“Let me be clear: The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that. And we shared no intelligence with Chairman Schiff or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden’s laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” Ratcliffe added.

In response to Ratcliffe’s remarks, Patrick Boland, a spokesman for Schiff, argued that the DNI is “purposefully misrepresenting” the chairman’s words to help Trump. Boland said Schiff stands behind his remarks to CNN.

“We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin. That’s been clear for well over a year now that they’ve been pushing this false narrative about the vice president and his son,” Schiff told anchor Wolf Blitzer.

“Clearly, the origins of this whole smear are from the Kremlin, and the president is only too happy to have Kremlin help and try to amplify it.”

