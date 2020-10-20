https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chris-coons-confirms-hell-yes-were-packing-the-court/
MSNBC – 10/18/2020 –
“Your mind is open to adding seats to the supreme court?”
Chris Coons – “Yes” pic.twitter.com/SrzCOZhk3d
— CaseStudyQB (@CaseStudyQB) October 18, 2020
The talking points are now clear — It is Republicans who are the radicals for following the Constitution and approving Amy Barrett, and any court packing done by Democrats will merely be to ‘restore fairness to the judicial system.’