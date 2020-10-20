https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/20/hes-dead-jim-dead-ted-lieu-tries-picking-a-fight-with-josh-hawley-over-covid-relief-and-it-does-not-end-well-for-him-like-at-all/

COVID relief should be focused on helping Americans, not bailing out blue states or blue cities who quite frankly did ‘this’ to themselves. Why should relief for someone who lost their job be held up to pay for buildings that were burned out during some idiotic riot in Portland?

Makes no sense.

But it is the Democrats we’re talking about and they NEVER let a crisis go to waste.

Hawley said he would not support blue-state/city bail:

GOP MO Sen Hawley on if Senate GOPers could back a $1.8 trillion coroanvirus bill: “If it includes blue state bailout money then I’d say that’s probably a hard no. That’s probably a red line for this caucus including for me” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 20, 2020

Makes sense.

Which is probably why Ted Lieu tried to pick a fight with him over it.

Dear Senator @HawleyMO: If a major disaster struck Missouri, or any state, I would vote for disaster relief. Why? Because we are the United States of America. Also, you didn’t read our bill. The stimulus package helps local cities & first responders & Americans in all states. https://t.co/AnlGQ0j19j — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 20, 2020

Boo flippity hooo, Ted.

It’s one thing to make sure all Americans get help across the country, it’s quite another to bail out cities who stood by and let jackas*es destroy statues and other property to prove they weren’t racist or whatever.

Hawley responded:

Oh I read your bill, with its truckloads of cash for Blue State politicians and leftwing donor interests. The bill mentions cannabis more times than JOBS. Typical. Another opportunity to grift. Now read my bill rescuing every job lost to COVID & getting workers paycheck security https://t.co/Pff2raoob0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 20, 2020

Taxpayers shouldn’t be stuck paying for ‘relief’ for bloated, broken Democratic cities.

Boom and ity.

Boomity.

Cannabis shows up more times than the word JOBS.

That sums up the Left’s platform, yup.

Ted Lieu is the dumbest man in congress. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 20, 2020

Dunno, man. That’s pretty steep competition. Eric Swalwell?

It’s exactly why @GavinNewsom won’t let us out of lockdown in CA. We are being used as leverage to bail out the states bad contracts. — Colin Pender (@cjpender49) October 20, 2020

That’s Democratic governors are doing in general, holding their people hostage for money and political power.

I wanna move to MO 🙂 — Laurie D (@swavymom) October 20, 2020

It is the Show Me State.

***

Related:

But SCRANTON! Even MSNBC admits Pennsylvania ain’t lookin’ so hot for Sleepy Joe and the Democrats (watch)

Release the GRETCHEN! Gov. Whitmer accidentally admits lockdowns are political theatre with threat for Michigan to vote for Biden

Move over car lot, now she’s dancing in the RAIN! Kamala Harris event just painfully sad and awkward yet hilarious (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

