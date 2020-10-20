https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/houston-police-chief-says-65-year-old-officer-killed-domestic-violence-was?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The 65-year-old Houston police officer fatally shot Tuesday while responding to a domestic disturbance call is being hailed by the department chief as a frontline “hero.”

The fallen officer has been identified as Sgt. Harold Preston, 65.

Preston was with the Houston police for 41 years.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo praised Preston’s decades of leadership “from the front.”

He said Preston, who looked after his elderly parents, lived long enough for his family to get to the hospital.

“He is a hero,” Acevedo said. “As good as he was a cop, he was a better human being.”

A second officer was wounded in the incident. He has been identified as Courtney Waller. He was shot in the arm and was last reported to be in stable condition at a hospital, according to the Associated Press.

Waller has worked for the Houston police department for three years.

The incident occurred at about 8 a.m. when officers arrived to find a woman saying she was moving out of an apartment but that her ex-husband wouldn’t allow her to retrieve her belongings.

About 90 minutes later, the woman’s 14-year-old opened the apartment door and 51-year-old Elmer Manzano came out and began shooting at the officers who returned fire, Houston police said. Manzano and the teen were also wounded in the incident but are expected to survive.

Acevedo said he expects Manzano to be charged with murder and that police have repeatedly responded to domestic calls at the home, according to the wire service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

