(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A U.S. rescue mission that saved the lives of Emirati soldiers and retrieved a member of the royal family paved the way to the historic pact between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, according to a new report.

“That general is part of my family,” Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a top Emirati diplomat, told President Trump before the signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords.

The foreign minister was gesturing at Miguel Correa, the Army general who oversees the White House National Security Council’s policy team for the Gulf. The envoy’s comment underscored the degree to which Correa’s background as a military official helped orchestrate the rescue of the Emirati prince.

