Democrat Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris traveled to Orlando, Florida on Monday for a drive-in rally as Joe Biden hid in his basement.

Of course reporters didn’t ask her any questions about Hunter Biden’s laptop as she deplaned in Orlando.

Kamala held a drive-in rally and barely anyone showed up.

According to a local Orlando reporter, there were approximately 100 people at the rally.

It looks like there was more Trump supporters gathered outside of the venue honking horns and chanting “four more years!”

WATCH:

“Change is Coming” *honk honk honk* Dem VP Nominee Kamala Harris holding a car rally with 100+ supporters in Orlando (her first Central FL trip) as Trump supporters near by honk, hoot, and holler too. pic.twitter.com/cuH2ewCah2 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) October 19, 2020

“Four more years!”

Democratic Vice President nominee Sen. Kamala is in Orlando for a “closed” car rally with supporters, as Trump supporters across the street from rally chant “Four more years!”. pic.twitter.com/5rvHofp9GF — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) October 19, 2020

Kamala Harris’s speech in Orlando was cringeworthy.

She wore Converse tennis shoes and giggled like a school girl.

By the way, what is “healthcare justice” and “reproductive justice”?

Sen. @KamalaHarris: “Healthcare justice on the ballot in 2020! Reproductive justice on the ballot in 2020! Criminal justice reform is on the ballot in 2020! Climate reform is on the ballot in 2020! Everything is on the ballot in 2020! Joe Biden is on the ballot in 2020!” pic.twitter.com/fR3gY5shZK — The Hill (@thehill) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, President Trump is holding 2 to 3 rallies a day with tens of thousands of supporters in attendance.

