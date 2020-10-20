https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/20/iowahawk-has-a-very-good-reason-to-suspect-that-jeffrey-toobin-ultimately-wont-face-a-stiff-penalty-from-cnn/

Media liberals have a knack for getting off.

We mean, of course, that they rarely have to pay any sort of professional price for decidedly unprofessional conduct.

But as Iowahawk points out, in the case of Jeffrey Toobin, it actually makes sense for CNN to limit the length of his punishment:

I bet CNN doesn’t keep Toobin suspended for long because he’s shown a lot of spunk — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 20, 2020

Good point!

Iowahawk is behaving exactly as he should be behaving.

It’s a sticky situation. — [Cursebreaker] F8L G8R 🧡💙🐊 (@F8L_G8R) October 20, 2020

I think the whole thing got out of hand — Brendan Deegan (@Deegswire) October 20, 2020

“I have a great idea for a story!” he spurted. — brrr Seitz (@BillSeitz) October 20, 2020

His background at Harvard Law also gives him a firm grasp of penal issues. — Allan (@AllanRicharz) October 20, 2020

And if milking this moment for all it’s worth makes us “Puritans,” well, then, so be it.

***

