https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/20/iowahawk-has-a-very-good-reason-to-suspect-that-jeffrey-toobin-ultimately-wont-face-a-stiff-penalty-from-cnn/

Media liberals have a knack for getting off.

We mean, of course, that they rarely have to pay any sort of professional price for decidedly unprofessional conduct.

But as Iowahawk points out, in the case of Jeffrey Toobin, it actually makes sense for CNN to limit the length of his punishment:

Good point!

Iowahawk is behaving exactly as he should be behaving.

And if milking this moment for all it’s worth makes us “Puritans,” well, then, so be it.

***

Related:

‘The greatest tweet in history’: Iowahawk shares Jeffrey Toobin’s old article which recommends ‘shame’ as a punishment

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...