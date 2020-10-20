https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/iran-and-russia-have-acquired-some-american-voter-registration?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Wednesday night announced that both Russia and Iran have gained access to some U.S. voter registration data.

“First, we have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran and separately by Russia,” Ratcliffe said during a Wednesday press conference. “This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion, sow chaos and undermine your confidence in American democracy.”

“To that end, we have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President Trump,” he said. “Additionally, Iran is distributing other content, to include a video that implies that individuals could cast fraudulent ballots even from overseas. This video and any claims about such allegedly fraudulent ballots are not true.”

