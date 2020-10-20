https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/20/is-this-a-bit-actor-comedian-kumail-nanjiani-very-calmly-warns-that-this-election-is-an-existential-threat-to-me-my-family/

So here’s the thing: we understand believing that the upcoming election is very important, one whose outcome could have far-reaching and long-term consequences.

But we cannot for the life of us understand believing that an election take like Kumail Nanjiani’s is a good or reasonable one:

I’m sorry. This election is an existential threat to me & my family. It is a referendum on whether or not people like us can call America home. So go ahead and mute or block me. I will be telling people to go vote until this thing is done. Your annoyance is a small price to pay. https://t.co/5Ww8tUskTD — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 18, 2020

We’re gonna need to see your work, Kumail.

How, exactly, is it a threat to you? Please be specific. https://t.co/2H9ww3tBcd — Ordy Packard’s Amish Pumpkin Spice (@OrdyPackard) October 20, 2020

This shows me that you do very little in-depth reading🤔 https://t.co/WW4Kx7ykS0 — Jodi (@APLMom) October 20, 2020

Too busy navel-gazing, probably.

Well hey now. There are people calling for me to be put in a re-education camp. We can all play the existential threat card. https://t.co/vY0OoAvANo — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) October 20, 2020

Seriously. We’ve got ostensibly serious lefties out there calling for a Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Kumail Nanjiani is over here worried about Donald Trump doing what lefties breathlessly warned Donald Trump would do and what Donald Trump never actually did.

If that’s what you think it sounds like you don’t fit in very well anyhow. https://t.co/BnqYMJZb5y — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) October 20, 2020

Celebs are at it again. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) October 20, 2020

It never ends, does it?

They said this four years ago. They’ll say it again in four more years. And again four years after that. It just isn’t true. https://t.co/32TVZgzL5G — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 20, 2020

Kumail’s gonna be juuuuuuuust fine.

