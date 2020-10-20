https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/20/is-this-a-bit-actor-comedian-kumail-nanjiani-very-calmly-warns-that-this-election-is-an-existential-threat-to-me-my-family/

So here’s the thing: we understand believing that the upcoming election is very important, one whose outcome could have far-reaching and long-term consequences.

But we cannot for the life of us understand believing that an election take like Kumail Nanjiani’s is a good or reasonable one:

We’re gonna need to see your work, Kumail.

Too busy navel-gazing, probably.

Seriously. We’ve got ostensibly serious lefties out there calling for a Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Kumail Nanjiani is over here worried about Donald Trump doing what lefties breathlessly warned Donald Trump would do and what Donald Trump never actually did.

It never ends, does it?

Kumail’s gonna be juuuuuuuust fine.

