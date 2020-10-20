https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/20/jemele-hill-takes-a-moment-to-shame-the-many-black-men-who-just-want-better-access-to-patriarchy/
The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill is nothing if not a keen observer of human behavior. So we should definitely seriously consider what she has to say here:
I have increasingly found that many black men just want better access to patriarchy. They don’t actually want it dismantled.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 20, 2020
— George Thomas (@ByGeorgeThomas) October 20, 2020
So true! pic.twitter.com/oG1CgjMZIz
— Tonya J. Williams (@tonyajwillms) October 20, 2020
— Brentin “900 Number” Mock (@brentinmock) October 20, 2020
True, as well as many Black people want better access to capitalism, they don’t actually want it dismantled either. Capitalism is oppression & Black capitalism doesn’t end oppression.
— Anthony V. Clark (@anthonyvclark20) October 20, 2020
Black men are Problematic now, you guys. https://t.co/CtKS9iO4EY
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 20, 2020
This tweet is vacuous and has no meaning. https://t.co/hG0UlY1yzj
— Hooch (@barrelproving) October 20, 2020
“better access to patriarchy”
What a profoundly stupid comment. https://t.co/KJNlDqgZHn
— RBe (@RBPundit) October 20, 2020
There was this weird thing people used to teach me where I wasn’t supposed to generalize about people based on immutable physical characteristics over which they have control https://t.co/3wFu2b9Mot
— Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) October 20, 2020
— In These Uncertain Times (@kingharis) October 20, 2020
— Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) October 20, 2020
Blue check black twitter is starting to remind of the white people who think I’m a janitor in my own lab. https://t.co/52sYTYNF9I
— Nathan Heverly (@HeverlyNathan) October 20, 2020
You need to take a social media fast. It’s obvious you aren’t doing well right now. https://t.co/gGVYm2GVup
— Faithful Black Men Association (@OfficialFBMA) October 20, 2020
Do yourselves and all of us a favor, Jemele.