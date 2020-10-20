https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/20/jemele-hill-takes-a-moment-to-shame-the-many-black-men-who-just-want-better-access-to-patriarchy/

The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill is nothing if not a keen observer of human behavior. So we should definitely seriously consider what she has to say here:

I have increasingly found that many black men just want better access to patriarchy. They don’t actually want it dismantled. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 20, 2020

Well then.

Correct — George Thomas (@ByGeorgeThomas) October 20, 2020

Buying into the same system that bought us — Brentin “900 Number” Mock (@brentinmock) October 20, 2020

True, as well as many Black people want better access to capitalism, they don’t actually want it dismantled either. Capitalism is oppression & Black capitalism doesn’t end oppression. — Anthony V. Clark (@anthonyvclark20) October 20, 2020

Anyone else have a headache right now?

Black men are Problematic now, you guys. https://t.co/CtKS9iO4EY — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 20, 2020

We’ve been joking for a while that everything is problematic, but we’re actually quickly approaching that point.

This tweet is vacuous and has no meaning. https://t.co/hG0UlY1yzj — Hooch (@barrelproving) October 20, 2020

“better access to patriarchy” What a profoundly stupid comment. https://t.co/KJNlDqgZHn — RBe (@RBPundit) October 20, 2020

Stupid and — dare we say it? — racist.

There was this weird thing people used to teach me where I wasn’t supposed to generalize about people based on immutable physical characteristics over which they have control https://t.co/3wFu2b9Mot — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) October 20, 2020

*no — In These Uncertain Times (@kingharis) October 20, 2020

Dammit — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) October 20, 2020

It’s OK, Leon. Your intended point was a good one.

Blue check black twitter is starting to remind of the white people who think I’m a janitor in my own lab. https://t.co/52sYTYNF9I — Nathan Heverly (@HeverlyNathan) October 20, 2020

There’s that horseshoe again!

Meanwhile, a piece of parting advice for Ms. Hill:

With all due respect. You need to take a social media fast. It’s obvious you aren’t doing well right now. https://t.co/gGVYm2GVup — Faithful Black Men Association (@OfficialFBMA) October 20, 2020

Do yourselves and all of us a favor, Jemele.

