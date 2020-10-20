https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-buck-troy-aikman-caught-on-hot-mic/

Buck and Aikman mock tonight’s military flyover

TROY AIKMAN: That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover.

JOE BUCK: That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!

AIKMAN: That stuff ain’t happening with a Kamala-Biden ticket. I’ll tell you that right now, partner.

While flyovers are fairly expensive military officials say they treat them as part of pilot training and the costs are drawn from training budgets. Past flybys have been criticized as a waste of money, especially after the 2011 Super Bowl in Dallas, when jets flew low over the stadium’s closed roof at a reported cost of $450,000.