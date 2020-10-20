https://noqreport.com/2020/10/20/joe-fuiten-yearly-pastors-picks-of-political-endorsements-censored-on-facebook/

The suppression of conservative and Christian voices on social media continues. It isn’t just with the huge accounts like Donald Trump Jr. or the blockbuster stories like the NY Post Hunter Biden piece. Sometimes, it’s a local pastor whose ongoing political endorsements have gained some measure of popularity. Meet Joe Fuiten, whose “Pastor’s Picks” have been censored on Facebook.

Dr. Fuiten served as the Senior Pastor of Cedar Park Church in Bothell, WA, for 34 years, and is now serving in the role of Pastor Emeritus. He is known for his political involvement and has even been targeted by anti-Christian organizations like GLAAD. The organization took specific offense to this quote from Dr. Fuiten:

“Today, we are confronted with a more rudimentary threat to the faith, a wholesale rejection of the God-ordained natural order. Our society is engaged in a great debate about whether the words “male” and “female” really mean anything at all, and if it is permissible for men, who are confused about their gender, to be allowed to shower with young girls.”

In our modern day “woke” society, such common sense thought is anathema on public “platforms” like Facebook. This is likely the reason his popular endorsements of local and state officials in Washington is being targeted. But it goes beyond censorship. There are reports of opposition organizations taking similar URL’s to his Pastor’s Pick website and trying to pawn them off as Dr. Fuiten’s.

Opinions on social media are being increasingly quashed if they belong to conservatives or Christians. This close to the election, it’s conspicuous that a popular page that has been around for years is targeted two weeks before November 3.

