Senator Ted Cruz and at least 5 other Republicans introduced a Constitutional Amendment this week that would effectively ban “packing” -or adding additional seats- to the Supreme Court at any point in the future.

The proposed amendment is just one sentence long, stating “The Supreme Court of the United States shall be composed of nine justices.”

Senate Republicans offer constitutional amendment to block Supreme Court packing https://t.co/yT1LtAwyz4 pic.twitter.com/64Z3Ccd7Yz — The Hill (@thehill) October 20, 2020

In order to pass, the proposal would need to be supported by two-thirds of both Houses of Congress and three-fourths -or 38- of the country’s 50 states.

“Make no mistake, if Democrats win the election, they will end the filibuster and pack the Supreme Court, expanding the number of justices to advance their radical political agenda, entrenching their power for generations, and destroying the foundations of our democratic system,” Cruz said in a statement.

“We must take action before election day to safeguard the Supreme Court and the constitutional liberties that hang in the balance,” he added.

Read the full report at The Hill.

