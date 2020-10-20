https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/justice-roberts-sides-with-liberals-in-4-4-vote/
About The Author
Related Posts
Wells Fargo fires 100+ employees for stealing taxpayer bailout…
October 14, 2020
List of NFL scumbags who kneeled yesterday…
September 21, 2020
What the hell did Joe just say?
October 8, 2020
Puerto Rico governor endorses Donald Trump…
October 6, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy