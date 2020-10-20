https://www.dailywire.com/news/kamala-i-want-to-wish-happy-birthday-to-me

On Tuesday, Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris went on Twitter to wish a happy birthday to someone special, and encourage others to wish happy birthday to that person, too.

That special someone was … Kamala Harris.

Reply to this tweet to wish Kamala a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/CTPPwg05nu — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 20, 2020

The pro-life site LifeNews had a succinct response: “Happy Birthday. If only the 62 million babies you supported killing in abortions got to enjoy their birthday, too.”

Happy birthday. If only the 62 million babies you supported killing in abortions got to enjoy their birth day too. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) October 20, 2020

Tom Bevan of Real Clear Politics noted the narcissism of the tweet:

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh: “The most Kamala Harris thing in the world is Kamala Harris wishing herself a happy birthday with a gif that makes her look like a serial killer having a stroke.”

The most Kamala Harris thing in the world is Kamala Harris wishing herself a happy birthday with a gif that makes her look like a serial killer having a stroke https://t.co/IMxnj6Q2iR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 20, 2020

Harris’ egocentrism was amply displayed in mid-September, when she and California Democratic governor Gavin Newsom created a photo-op to push their climate change agenda. The photo was taken on the property of an Auberry, California, family. The homeowner’s grown children said they had not been allowed to visit their home as it was under an evacuation order and added that Harris and Newsom had not gotten permission to be on their property when they took the photos.

Climate change is real. pic.twitter.com/iy1uuRpyQr — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2020

Spent time surveying a burn site with @GavinNewsom in an area that has been devastated by the recent wildfires in California. I’m incredibly grateful for the courage of our brave firefighters and those who have come near and far to help those fleeing the destruction. pic.twitter.com/EHSUPgkOsl — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2020

The homeowner’s son, Trampas Patten, excoriated Harris and Newsom on Facebook, writing:

For the friends of mine that don’t recognize the fireplace in the background, that is what is left of my parents house! What has me really frustrated right now is the fact that these two politicians used my parents loss for a photo opportunity to push their political agenda! Political party wouldn’t have made a difference in this moment. Decent human beings that have character and class, wouldn’t air someone else’s misfortune on national television! Think about this when you go to the polls in a few weeks to vote. Look at this picture closely, imagine it is what is left of your hard work, hopes, dreams, place of sanctuary. Do you want this kind of leadership, using you and your loss for political gain?! For the record, my parents haven’t even been let back in yet themselves, to sort through what is left of their lives, but these two felt the need to go traipsing around my parents property without permission. I guess those property taxes my parents pay allow politicians to do this! Private property doesn’t exist in California anymore!

His sister Bailee, stated, “When we saw those photos, it was – there aren’t words, because it’s like, we haven’t even seen our house. We haven’t seen our property. There is no house, we haven’t even seen our property … This isn’t just devastation, this is our lives. This is where we grew up, these are our memories. And to not have that – to feel so helpless – and I guess that’s what we’ve all been thinking, is that we were so helpless. Because we weren’t there, we haven’t gotten to deal with our loss. Instead, we’re having to watch it play out on social media and news,” FOX26 News reported.

