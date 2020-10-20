https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kansas-trump-supporter-hospitalized-after-democrat-attacks/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

In Prairie Village, Kansas, Dwight Sutherland was attacked after he confronted a man who was in the process of stealing his Trump yard signs. Someone had stolen his signs for five nights in a row, so Sutherland on the sixth night was watching and waiting. Prairie Village Police are investigating the altercation as an aggravated battery with a motor vehicle, and a misdemeanor criminal charge for damaging property.

Mike Kuckelman, chair of the Kansas Republican Party — “It is shocking that someone would engage in such violence against Mr. Sutherland who was peacefully exercising his First Amendment right to display yard signs in support of Republican candidates as citizens have done for years. Only with the Democrat party having moved so far left has it become dangerous for Republicans to express their support for Republican candidates. This must stop. I hear from many Republicans that due to extreme intimidation by the Left, they will not express their political views out of fear for their safety. We wish Mr. Sutherland a speedy recovery.”

Full story here…

Citizen Free Press is the homepage for real America. The Drudge Report has abandoned conservatives. We are filling that void, and more. News Junkies — Bookmark our home page, and try not to get addicted.

We update headlines 18 hours per day, 7 days per week!