Ever since she endorsed President Trump, actress Kirstie Alley has been getting trolled by leftists online, denouncing her as a crazed loon.

Speaking with Sean Hannity on Fox News Monday night, Alley responded to her critics, saying that she doesn’t take it personally.

“They always attack me on the same three things: I’m a fat, irrelevant, Scientologist,” Alley said, as reported by Fox News. “But, this has been going on for 40 years, so I’m sort of prepared. That really is basically all they have to offer, so I honestly don’t take it too personally because I feel that people are angry and they have the right to say what they want to say, and I have the right to block them if I don’t like the way they speak.”

On Saturday, the former “Star Trek” actress said that she voted for Trump in 2016 and that she will vote for him again in 2020.

“I’m voting for [Trump] because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it,” she tweeted.

I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it🙄 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

In her interview with Hannity, Alley said that her tweet generated a “flood” of responses, the likes of which she has never seen before.

“And I got this flood, I mean, thousands and thousands [of responses] going, ‘Do you know the definition of politician? Do you know what a politician is?’ … and I do, and I know they know what I meant, and what I meant is that he is not a career politician,” Alley said.

“We have a history in this country of people, not as much currently, but people of different occupations like farmers and tailors and oilmen and businessmen and generals coming in and servicing our country as the president of the United States, and even many of them when they left, they went back to their other job,” she added.

Kirstie Alley made headlines last month when she publicly excoriated the Oscars for their new list of diversity requirements for Best Picture, denouncing it as “a disgrace to artists everywhere” while likening the policy to telling Picasso what he could and could not paint.

“This is a disgrace to artists everywhere…can you imagine telling Picasso what had to be in his fucking paintings,” tweeted Kirstie Alley. “You people have lost your minds. Control artists, control individual thought .. OSCAR ORWELL.”

Alley deleted that tweet and later clarified that she supports diversity and inclusion but opposes the mandating of it.

“I deleted my first tweet about the new rules for best movie OSCARS because I feel it was a poor analogy & misrepresented my viewpoint. I am 100% behind diversity inclusion & tolerance. I’m opposed to MANDATED ARBITRARY percentages relating to hiring human beings in any business,” she tweeted.

