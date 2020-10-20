https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/20/kiss-of-death-hillary-clinton-may-have-just-put-the-ultimate-nail-in-kamala-harris-vice-presidential-coffin/

In case you hadn’t heard, today is Kamala Harris’ birthday. Here’s your reminder from … Kamala Harris:

Reply to this tweet to wish Kamala a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/CTPPwg05nu — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 20, 2020

But Donald Trump is the narcissist.

Anyway, it’s not just Kamala Harris who wants you to remember that today’s her birthday. Hillary Clinton is also ready to celebrate:

In two weeks, we could call this birthday girl Madam Vice President. https://t.co/tTgeqxNqYm pic.twitter.com/DogW8kk641 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2020

Oh.

….why would you do this https://t.co/iMyXiR4Qiv — mitrebox (@mitrebox) October 20, 2020

Good question.

I feel like I’ve seen this before… from this same account… https://t.co/xJ0KfKiSAU — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) October 20, 2020

It’s déjà vu all over again.

Almost four years to the day. pic.twitter.com/x4Z5CiYBWa — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 20, 2020

We honestly have no idea if we’ll be calling Kamala Harris “Madam Vice President” after the election. But if we are, it will be despite Hillary Clinton’s, um, help.

Hillary is a jinx — cc (@cc_fla) October 20, 2020

Hillary Clinton is usually the kiss of death.

Did you really not learn anything from 4 years ago, Hillary? https://t.co/FCVSKavH40 — John Alvarado (@johncalvarado) October 20, 2020

A lot of people haven’t learned anything.

No one ever learns anything. https://t.co/aaJSUxxzoJ — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) October 20, 2020

And if Donald Trump wins the election, that will be the reason.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

