President Trump weighed-in Tuesday on the growing scandal surrounding Hunter Biden’s recently released email; saying Attorney General Bill Barr must “act fast” to investigate the “laptop from hell.”

“This is the laptop from hell,” Trump said. “Even if he didn’t get all of this money, you can’t go to China and have the son walk out with $1.5 billion. … You can’t go to Ukraine with $83,000 a month. … You can’t get $3.5 million from the mayor of Moscow’s wife.”

“And you didn’t have a job before your father was vice president,” Trump continued. “You can’t go and go with your father and every stop you make, you pick up $1 billion.”

He added: “The vice president got a kickback, and everybody knows it, and they’ve known it a long time.”

“We’ve got to get the attorney general to act,” Trump said. “He’s gotta act, and he’s gotta act fast, and he’s gotta appoint somebody.”The president added: “This is major corruption, and we have to know about this before the election. The attorney general has to act.”

