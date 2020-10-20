https://hannity.com/media-room/last-minute-changes-commission-unveils-new-rules-48-hours-before-last-presidential-debate/
BIDEN in PENN: ‘Rapid Results Testing Contract, Contract Contact Tracing, Widely Available Personnel!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.17.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign at a speaking event in Pennsylvania Wednesday; bizarrely stating the country needs “contract tracing capacity widely available personnel.”
“Here comes the rapid results testing Contract Contract Contact Tracing Capacity, widely available personnel protective equipment,” said Biden.
BIDEN on ???: ‘You Know… The Rapidly Rising, uh, um, In With uh… I Don’t Know…
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.15.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; launching an incoherent rant about something “rapidly rising” before admitting “I don’t know.”
“You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh,” Biden told reporters.
