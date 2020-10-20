https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/10/20/lindsey-graham-vows-to-fill-scotus-seat-after-hostile-unhinged-women-confront-him-at-dc-airport-986775

Senator Lindsey Graham shared a video on social media showing how he was confronted by two women at the airport who berated him and slammed Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The South Carolina Republican, currently in a heated race to keep his Senate seat, shared video Monday night as he arrived at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. The Judiciary Committee chairman defended his position of support for the Supreme Court nominee as he was confronted by the women who apparently were not his fans.

“I arrived in DC today & was confronted by 2 women – one of whom was from Seattle – who called Judge Amy Coney Barrett a racist & unqualified,” Graham wrote in the caption accompanying the video he shared on Twitter Monday.

“This is the modern left, hostile & unhinged. I won’t be intimidated. I can’t wait to #FillTheSeat,” he added.

I arrived in DC today & was confronted by 2 women – one of whom was from Seattle – who called Judge Amy Coney Barrett a racist & unqualified. This is the modern left, hostile & unhinged. I won’t be intimidated. I can’t wait to #FillTheSeat. STAND WITH ME: https://t.co/ZwkiWzOfR7 pic.twitter.com/sGkyzpCdxw — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 20, 2020

“Look me in the eye,” one woman, wearing a face mask and recording the encounter on her phone, told the senator who was walking through the airport with his staff.

“Where are you from?” Graham asked.

“I’m from Seattle, Washington and I’m out here to talk to you…,” the woman responded as another woman’s voice chimed in.

“Why does it matter where she’s from? She’s an American,” the second woman, off-camera, said.

“Well, I think Seattle is a good example about how things are getting out of control,” Graham noted as he continued walking.

“No, Seattle is wonderful…” the woman unnecessarily shouted back.

“Sir, you’re an example of how things are getting out of control, sir,” the second woman said, apparently getting on the escalator with the lawmaker.

“You work for me, sir. I pay your salary, sir!” she said, her voice becoming angrier.

Graham turned to look at the woman over his shoulder and asked her where she was from as well.

“It doesn’t matter where I’m from. I’m from the United States of America, sir. Where are you from?” she demanded as the GOP lawmaker responded simply, “South Carolina.”

“You sure are!” the woman retorted.

“And you’re gonna make my children, my daughter who stood on the shoulders of giants, you’re going to take her rights away by voting for this woman who’s a racist?” one of the women continued, still walking along with Graham, and apparently referring to Barrett.

“Well, I’m going to enthusiastically support Judge Barrett,” Graham shot back and the woman followed him out of the doors demanding, “why?”

“Because she’s highly qualified,” he responded as the woman shouted, “She’s not!” and the video ended.

Another video was posted to Twitter apparently by the woman confronting Graham who describes herself as a “protest singer” on her social media account.

Senator, since we had close contact while I was calling out your hypocrisy, I would like you to know that my last negative COVID test was on October 6. When was yours? https://t.co/i7YuvgE2mX — Tae Phoenix 🚀✨🖖🏼 (@TaePhoenix) October 20, 2020

This version of the video showed her practically running alongside Graham’s entourage, sometimes backward, in order to confront him about Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation. As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the South Carolina lawmaker is presiding over the process.

“I see you laughing, do you think that’s funny?” the woman berated him as she recorded the encounter.

Twitter users slammed the “unhinged” woman for chasing Graham through the airport and leveling unfounded accusations against President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Laying in wait.. I fear for conservative politicians and for conservatives across this country.

Do our representatives not have protection traveling with them?

Scary.. — Zed(Parler: Zed)🇺🇸🎸🍺 (@Zedoriah13) October 20, 2020

She’s unhinged because she is yelling at a US Senator demanding he answer to her while he’s walking through an airport. In what reality is that acceptable behavior? Unhinged, among other things! — Nila Kershner (@nkshootpar) October 20, 2020

I’m sorry you had to go through that. ACB is amazing and we are grateful to have her confirmed this week. — Lisa32 (@LisaBrown15) October 20, 2020

Perhaps this woman should approach him calmly instead of coming at him breathlessly in a friggin airport acting like a loon, and he owes her. It’s amazing how you guys think u should have access to anyone whenever you please under whatever circumstances. Asinine. — Toomer (@MagnoliaToomer) October 20, 2020

If they really wanted to speak with him to “make a difference”, they could make an appointment with him at his office to calmly discuss their concerns. — Vicki Wayne (@VickiWayne) October 20, 2020

What’s powerful is how he was able to contain himself while they were verbally assaulting him. — David Glosser (@Letthemantalk) October 20, 2020

Lol, Yes, let’s stop and have a discussion with EVERY person that stalks us and hovers over us when arriving at an airport. That’s normal behavior. She didn’t want answers. Rhetorical questions. She wanted her limelight moment. — EllyD (@efowler214) October 20, 2020

Do they seem to be acting rationally to you? When’s the last time you stalked and harassed someone at an airport? — RyanE5 (@e5_ryan) October 20, 2020

