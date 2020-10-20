https://thehill.com/homenews/news/521843-lindsey-graham-says-two-women-confronted-him-in-airport-over-barrett

Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamGOP blocks Schumer effort to adjourn Senate until after election Biden and Schumer face battles with left if Democrats win big Push to expand Supreme Court faces Democratic buzzsaw MORE (R-SC) posted a video on Twitter Monday that showed two women confronting him in an airport over the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettSenate GOP eyes Oct. 26 for confirming Barrett to Supreme Court GOP blocks Schumer effort to adjourn Senate until after election Overnight Defense: Supreme Court to hear case on diversion of Pentagon funds to border wall | Biden campaign cutting retired general from ad after objection | Trump’s arms control talks with Russia hit wall MORE to the Supreme Court.

Graham tweeted, “I arrived in DC today & was confronted by 2 women — one of whom was from Seattle — who called Judge Amy Coney Barrett a racist & unqualified. This is the modern left, hostile & unhinged. I won’t be intimidated. I can’t wait to #FillTheSeat.”

I arrived in DC today & was confronted by 2 women – one of whom was from Seattle – who called Judge Amy Coney Barrett a racist & unqualified. This is the modern left, hostile & unhinged. I won’t be intimidated. I can’t wait to #FillTheSeat. STAND WITH ME: https://t.co/ZwkiWzOfR7 pic.twitter.com/sGkyzpCdxw — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 20, 2020

One woman can be heard at the beginning of the video loudly telling the senator, “Look me in the eye.” Graham asks the woman where she is from, to which she replies she is from Seattle.

“Seattle’s a good example of how things are getting out of control,” replies Graham.

Another woman not seen in the video can be heard saying, “You’re an example of how things are getting out of control, sir.”

When asked by Graham where she is from, she replies that it does not matter, only saying she is from the United States of America.

“You’re gonna make my children, my daughter, who stood on the shoulders of giants, you’re gonna take her rights away by voting for this woman who’s a racist?” she asks.

The video ends with Graham affirming his support for Barrett saying she is “highly qualified,” to which the women disagree.

One reason critics of Barrett believe her to be racist is her decision to dismiss a workplace discrimination suit in which a Black transportation employee sued his employer after being fired, claiming his supervisor had called him a racial slur. Barrett argued that use of the N-word was not enough to demonstrate that the supervisor had created a hostile work environment.

Notably, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughSupreme Court denies GOP bid to block extended mail ballot due date in Pennsylvania Biden and Schumer face battles with left if Democrats win big Major abortion rights group calls for Democrats to replace Feinstein on Judiciary Committee MORE, a potential colleague of Barrett’s, wrote in 2013 that using the word only once was enough to create a racially hostile workplace.

The Senate is currently scheduled to vote on Barrett’s confirmation on Thursday at 1 p.m.

