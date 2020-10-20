http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/G-Qrv1slpc4/loose-ends-116.php

Whole lot of news items today worth brief notice.

• The most unsurprising headline of the day, from the Times of London:

Climate Experts Fly More Often Than Other Scientists Scientists who specialise in climate change fly more than other researchers, according to a study by Cardiff University that has prompted calls for them “to look in the mirror” before demanding that others cut emissions. . . The difference could be that climate scientists attend more international conferences, according to Lorraine Whitmarsh, an environmental psychologist and lead author of the study.

Because of course they do. Because climate scientists are really important people, don’t you know. You can’t expect the climatistas to attend international conferences by Zoom, can you?

• Who’s against lockdowns now? The WHO, that’s who. No, not Roger Daltrey, Pete Townsend, and John Entwistle, but the World Health Organization:

Coronavirus: WHO backflips on virus stance by condemning lockdowns The World Health Organisation has backflipped on its original COVID-19 stance after calling for world leaders to stop locking down their countries and economies. Dr. David Nabarro from the WHO appealed to world leaders yesterday, telling them to stop “using lockdowns as your primary control method” of the coronavirus.

He also claimed that the only thing lockdowns achieved was poverty – with no mention of the potential lives saved. “Lockdowns just have one consequence that you must never ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer,” he said. • Supermodels for nuclear energy is a thing? Apparently so. Brazilian model Isabelle Boemeke has been doing videos for a while now combining her modeling workout routines with basic facts about the superior energy density of nuclear power. What’s not to like? Here’s a version of one of them on Twitter: in which I talk about the density of uranium pic.twitter.com/42downmuMx — isabelle 🪐 (@isaboemeke) September 6, 2020 You’re welcome.

