https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/helicopters-radiation-testing-washington/2020/10/20/id/992927

Washington, D.C., residents should expect to see low-flying helicopters over the city starting next week, as officials work to test the radiation levels in the area ahead of the presidential inauguration in January.

The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration issued a statement Monday announcing that the low-altitude flights will begin in one week.

“NNSA’s Nuclear Emergency Support Team (NEST) aircraft will measure naturally occurring background radiation as part of standard preparations to protect public health and safety on the day of the event,” the agency said.

The press release goes on to warn “local residents may see a twin-engine Bell 412 helicopter, which is equipped with sensitive, state-of-the-art passive radiation sensing technology. The helicopter will fly in a grid pattern over the areas at 150 feet (or higher) above the ground at a speed of approximately 80 mph. Flyovers will occur only during daylight hours and are estimated to take approximately two hours to complete per area. The aircraft measurements will be purely scientific in nature, and no surveillance or other form of monitoring will occur during these flights.”

