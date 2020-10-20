https://www.mynbc5.com/article/car-crosses-international-border-illegally-by-driving-through-vermont-mans-yard/34407168

Federal authorities are investigating after a car drove across the U.S.— Canada border illegally, by crashing through a Vermont man’s yard. Alain De La Bruere’s home security cameras captured the incident Saturday morning as the car drove across the border from Stanstead, Quebec, and right into his yard.”I just couldn’t believe it. It’s like it doesn’t — I always look for wild game, it’s always kinda neat to see the deer, different wild game crossing over but I never expected right at 10:30 in the morning, somebody trying to break through the border,” De La Bruere said.The Derby man was not home at the time it happened.”I came home and then my neighbor David said you missed all the action,” De La Bruere said.The security cameras captured what appears to be a minivan drive up to the border on the Canadian side, then back up and move to another spot. Video showed at least three people get out of the car, attempting to move a granite block, which De La Bruere said is bolted into the ground. While that attempt was unsuccessful, they didn’t give up. “They decided to go around toward the edge of the property and they were able to move one granite block that’s not pinned, that’s the very last one and they went through, came back right behind me on the lawn here and escaped out,” De La Bruere said.A camera captured the car driving out of his yard and onto North Derby Road.”Agents responded to the area and a short time later located the vehicle abandoned in the Walmart parking lot,” U.S. Customs and Border protection said in an email. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the car was later found abandoned in the Derby Walmart parking lot. The investigation is ongoing.

Federal authorities are investigating after a car drove across the U.S.— Canada border illegally, by crashing through a Vermont man’s yard. Alain De La Bruere’s home security cameras captured the incident Saturday morning as the car drove across the border from Stanstead, Quebec, and right into his yard. Advertisement “I just couldn’t believe it. It’s like it doesn’t — I always look for wild game, it’s always kinda neat to see the deer, different wild game crossing over but I never expected right at 10:30 in the morning, somebody trying to break through the border,” De La Bruere said. The Derby man was not home at the time it happened. “I came home and then my neighbor David said you missed all the action,” De La Bruere said. The security cameras captured what appears to be a minivan drive up to the border on the Canadian side, then back up and move to another spot. Video showed at least three people get out of the car, attempting to move a granite block, which De La Bruere said is bolted into the ground. While that attempt was unsuccessful, they didn’t give up. “They decided to go around toward the edge of the property and they were able to move one granite block that’s not pinned, that’s the very last one and they went through, came back right behind me on the lawn here and escaped out,” De La Bruere said. A camera captured the car driving out of his yard and onto North Derby Road. “Agents responded to the area and a short time later located the vehicle abandoned in the Walmart parking lot,” U.S. Customs and Border protection said in an email. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the car was later found abandoned in the Derby Walmart parking lot. The investigation is ongoing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

