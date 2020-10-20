https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/marines-general-racial-slur/2020/10/20/id/992911

Maj. Gen. Stephen M. Neary on Tuesday was relieved of his command as general of the Marine Corps Forces in Europe and Africa for his alleged use of a racial slur, reports Stars and Stripes.

The news outlet earlier this month reported Neary was being investigated for using the N-word during a training event in Boeblingen, Germany.

A group of Marines was listening to loud rap music during outdoor training over the summer when Neary made a comment about the music and used the N-word when talking about the music, according to a lance corporal who was present.

“He lost respect right there,” the Marine told Stars and Stripes.

Col. James T. Iulo will serve as the acting commander until a replacement is determined, the Marines said Tuesday.

The Marine Corps earlier this year announced initiatives to address its diversity and inclusion following the deaths of several African Americans involving law enforcement.

“I’ll never have lived the life of an African-American officer in the Marine Corps, I will not have lived that life,” Gen. David Berger, the service’s commandant said in July. “What I can do? Listen, understand, try to empathize, so that we can make adjustments within our service to change the way that some people view . . . either a conscious bias or an unconscious bias, either way.

“We got to change the way that we discuss things, the way that we understand them. And that means a lot more listening.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

