https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/20/mark-meadows-clarifies-president-trumps-total-declassification-no-redactions-tweet-from-oct-6/

Remember this tweet from October 6?

Yeah, never mind. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows just told a federal judge that it does not mean what many thought it meant:

In other words, we’re not getting any more documents:

Meadows’ official response comes after the judge ordered the Department of Justice to get an answer from President Trump to clarify exactly what he meant by “total Declassification” and “no redactions”:

Exit question: How soon until President Trump says that Meadows does not mean what he said in writing to the judge?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...