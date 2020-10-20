https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/20/mark-meadows-clarifies-president-trumps-total-declassification-no-redactions-tweet-from-oct-6/

Remember this tweet from October 6?

I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions! https://t.co/GgnHh9GOiq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Yeah, never mind. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows just told a federal judge that it does not mean what many thought it meant:

Mark Meadows declaration: ‘The president indicated to me that his statements on Twitter were not self-executing declassification orders…’ https://t.co/obqq1vrEEV pic.twitter.com/quG5dt97Zt — Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) October 20, 2020

In other words, we’re not getting any more documents:

Trump said everything about the Russia probe is to be declassified Now Meadows says Trump actually was just referring to his past instruction that DOJ declassify what is needed for the Durham investigation https://t.co/abnqcAWKX9 — Timothy Cama (@Timothy_Cama) October 20, 2020

Meadows’ official response comes after the judge ordered the Department of Justice to get an answer from President Trump to clarify exactly what he meant by “total Declassification” and “no redactions”:

A federal judge just ordered DOJ to talk to Trump himself about whether or not this tweet means that the entire Mueller report & all of the FBI interviews related to it should be declassified & made public or not. Story tk. https://t.co/YdP0YAEVJy — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 16, 2020

Exit question: How soon until President Trump says that Meadows does not mean what he said in writing to the judge?

Odds that the President will at some point in the next few days deny telling Meadows that a tweet saying “No redactions!” actually meant “keep all the current redactions”? https://t.co/yU87E3wn0f — Andrew Crespo (@AndrewMCrespo) October 20, 2020

***

