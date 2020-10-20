https://www.theepochtimes.com/maryland-man-charged-after-discharging-shotgun-at-trump-supporters_3545126.html

A Maryland man has been charged after firing a shotgun at two Trump supporters in a truck on Oct. 17.

Police said in a statement that the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the 11000 block of Cedar Lane in Baltimore on Oct. 17, after two men in a truck with a “political campaign sign” in the back drove by an intersection and honked their horn at a neighbor putting up a “political campaign sign” on his front yard. The suspect, identified by police at 50-year-old Douglas Edward Kuhn, then fired a shotgun at the vehicle.

“He reached down. He had a shotgun right there, pulled it out and pointed it right at,” Neal Houk, who was with his son in the truck, told CBS Baltimore. “And we were in disbelief. Next thing we heard was a shotgun blast.”

The station said the Houks had pro-Trump sign on their truck and Kuhn was putting up “Black Lives Matter” signs on his property.

“And we were in disbelief. Next thing we heard was a shotgun blast,” Houk said. “We see what’s going on in the country, and I really didn’t expect it right here at home.”

Kuhn was arrested and charged with two accounts of first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. He also charged with possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

No one was injured and the truck wasn’t damaged, police said. After the assault, Houk drove to a safe location and called police. Police later located Kuhn and arrested him after they found the shotgun.

A neighbor reported also hearing the shot and told CBS Baltimore he was certain it was a shotgun.

According to the neighbor, Kuhn has had signs stolen several times in the past, but the neighbor, who was only identified as Todd, told the station he doesn’t believe that justifies the way he acted during the incident.

“For someone to take it that far, you gotta be filled with a lot of rage to go out and put a sign up and carry a 12-gauge with you,” he said.

At the time of reporting, Kuhn is being held at the Baltimore County Detention center on a no-bail status pending a bail review hearing.

