Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate GOP eyes Oct. 26 for confirming Barrett to Supreme Court GOP noncommittal about vote on potential Trump-Pelosi coronavirus deal Overnight Health Care: Trump takes criticism of Fauci to a new level | GOP Health Committee chairman defends Fauci | Birx confronted Pence about Atlas MORE (R-Ky.) is aiming to unify his caucus in the final stretch of the election amid increasingly public divisions between President Trump Donald John TrumpNearly 300 former national security officials sign Biden endorsement letter DC correspondent on the death of Michael Reinoehl: ‘The folks I know in law enforcement are extremely angry about it’ Late night hosts targeted Trump over Biden 97 percent of the time in September: study MORE and GOP senators.

McConnell is lining up two items as the final pieces of the chamber’s agenda before the Nov. 3 election: A GOP-only coronavirus bill and Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettSenate GOP eyes Oct. 26 for confirming Barrett to Supreme Court GOP blocks Schumer effort to adjourn Senate until after election Overnight Defense: Supreme Court to hear case on diversion of Pentagon funds to border wall | Biden campaign cutting retired general from ad after objection | Trump’s arms control talks with Russia hit wall MORE’s Supreme Court nomination, hoping to give vulnerable incumbents something to tout back in their home states.

The pre-election sprint, Republicans hope, will allow them to draw a contrast with Democrats and paint them as obstructionist on both the global health pandemic and the court fight as the election heads into its last two weeks.

“We believe in it. We believe it’s a bill that represents the views of Republicans and Democrats are attacking Republicans for not doing something on this coronavirus,” said Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneSenate GOP eyes Oct. 26 for confirming Barrett to Supreme Court GOP noncommittal about vote on potential Trump-Pelosi coronavirus deal Biden owes us an answer on court-packing MORE (S.D.), the No. 2 GOP senator. “What we’re basically essentially saying is work with us.”

The effort to focus in the homestretch on what unifies his caucus—both the GOP coronavirus proposal and Barrett’s nomination are expected to get the support of all but one or two of his members — comes amid increasingly public GOP divisions.

Frustrations with the president, which have simmered for years, are increasingly spilling into the public as Republicans are confronting the possibility of a bleak election night that could see them lose both the White House and the Senate majority.

Republicans are having to play defense in a growing number of traditionally red and purple states, including Kansas, Alaska and South Carolina, as they are sounding the alarm that Trump could drag down the GOP majority.

Sen. Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseCornyn: Relationships with Trump like ‘women who get married and think they’re going to change their spouse’ RNC chairwoman: Republicans should realize distancing themselves from Trump ‘is hurting themselves in the long run’ The Memo: Trump’s second-term chances fade MORE (R-Neb.), who is in a safe red seat, told constituents in a call last week that he was worried about a “bloodbath” in the November election. Trump fired back at Sasse, who is expected to win reelection, calling him a “person who truly doesn’t have what it takes to be great.”

Republicans have repeatedly urged Trump to focus on policy—not personality—fights that routinely threaten to overshadow the GOP’s message.

But on Monday Trump opened a new rift between himself and GOP senators when he railed against Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciFauci quotes ‘The Godfather’ in response to latest Trump attacks Overnight Health Care: Trump takes criticism of Fauci to a new level | GOP Health Committee chairman defends Fauci | Birx confronted Pence about Atlas Trump’s scorched earth style overshadows campaign’s message in final weeks MORE, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, calling him a “disaster” and that “people are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots.”

The remarks sparked automatic pushback.

“Fauci is one of our country’s most distinguished public servants,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderOvernight Health Care: Trump takes criticism of Fauci to a new level | GOP Health Committee chairman defends Fauci | Birx confronted Pence about Atlas GOP Health Committee chairman defends Fauci amid Trump criticism Baldwin calls for Senate hearing on CDC response to meatpacking plant coronavirus outbreak MORE (R-Tenn.), who did not directly mention Trump. “If more Americans paid attention to his advice, we’d have fewer cases of COVID-19, and it would be safer to go back to school and back to work and out to eat.”

The GOP’s fight over Fauci comes as Senate Republicans are already preparing to go their own way this week on two coronavirus relief bills.

The chamber will first vote Tuesday on a stand-alone Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) bill that would extend the window for businesses to get government aid to survive the pandemic.

The Senate will then vote on a slimmed down, roughly $500 bill coronavirus proposal. The GOP-only proposal includes a federal unemployment benefit, another round of PPP aid for small businesses, $100 billion for schools and new money for coronavirus testing, contract tracing and vaccine research and distribution.

“Tomorrow and Wednesday … the Senate is going to vote. We will see whether our Democratic colleagues in this chamber agree that families deserve nothing rather than something or whether they are ready to let the Senate make law across the huge areas where we do not even disagree,” McConnell said.

The Senate is expected to turn to Barrett’s nomination on Friday, allowing her to be confirmed to the Supreme Court as soon as early next week. That would allow for a GOP victory lap on the judiciary—a key issue for the base—roughly a week before the Nov. 3 election.

No Democrats are expected to vote for Barrett’s nomination and they’ve blasted the Republican-only coronavirus bill, which is less than a quarter of the size of legislation approved by House Democrats, as a “stunt.” Neither the PPP bill nor the slimmed-down coronavirus bill will get the 60 votes needed to advance.

“The Republican proposal was unacceptable a month ago. It remains unacceptable now even more so that the crisis has gotten even worse,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerTrump to lift Sudan terror sponsor designation Ocasio-Cortez, progressives call on Senate not to confirm lobbyists or executives to future administration posts The 2016 and 2020 Senate votes are about the same thing: constitutionalist judges MORE (D-N.Y.).

Sen. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Goldman Sachs – Tipping point week for Trump, Biden, Congress, voters Push to expand Supreme Court faces Democratic buzzsaw Progressive group: Feinstein must step down as top Democrat on Judiciary panel MORE (D-Ill.), Schumer’s No.2, accused the GOP leader of responding to political pressure, an attempt that he predicted would fall short.

“I can tell you this, he’s getting the hell kicked out of him in this hearing over the Affordable Care Act and what America is going through with the coronavirus and the impact on the economy,” Durbin said during an interview with CNN. “McConnell wants some symbolic effort before we leave town before November 3rd.”

The administration is currently negotiating a larger coronavirus relief deal between $1.8 trillion and $2.2 trillion with House Democrats.

McConnell has been cool to the higher price tag, not explicitly committing that he would bring a deal worked out between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGOP blocks Schumer effort to adjourn Senate until after election GOP noncommittal about vote on potential Trump-Pelosi coronavirus deal Overnight Health Care: Trump takes criticism of Fauci to a new level | GOP Health Committee chairman defends Fauci | Birx confronted Pence about Atlas MORE (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinGOP blocks Schumer effort to adjourn Senate until after election GOP noncommittal about vote on potential Trump-Pelosi coronavirus deal On The Money: Sides tiptoe towards a COVID deal, but breakthrough appears distant | Expiring benefits raise stakes of stimulus talks | Stocks fade with eyes on Capitol MORE up for a vote.

“That’s where the administration is willing to go. My members think half a trillion dollars, highly targeted, is the best way to go,” McConnell told reporters in Kentucky late last week.

He added over the weekend that he would “consider” a bipartisan deal between Democrats and the White House.

Republicans have been wary of another big spending package, with the GOP leader previously predicting that up to 20 members of the caucus would vote against a $1.1 package that was introduced, but never brought to the floor, in late July.

But McConnell also has vulnerable incumbents fighting for their political lives back in tough states that are publicly clamoring for another package beyond the $500 billion that the Senate will vote on this week.

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSenate GOP eyes Oct. 26 for confirming Barrett to Supreme Court GOP blocks Schumer effort to adjourn Senate until after election This week: Clock ticks on chance for coronavirus deal MORE (R-Maine) said the $500 billion was “not enough” but indicated that she would support it as a starting point.

“I think that I would vote for anything to get the negotiations started… We need to get the negotiations underway to get relief to American families and to healthcare providers municipalities, schools,” Collins said during a debate late last week against Democratic nominee Sara Gideon.

