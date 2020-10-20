http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VL6ZSDnmJgA/

The full Senate will vote next Monday, October 26, to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Tuesday.

“We will be voting to confirm Justice-to-be Barrett next Monday and I think that will be another signature accomplishment in our effort to put on the courts, the federal courts, men and women who believe in a quaint notion that the job of a judge is to actually follow the law,” McConnell told reporters after the Senate Republicans’ weekly lunch.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote Barrett out of the panel on Thursday at 1:00 P.M.

McConnell’s announcement comes after affirmed that he has secured enough votes to confirm Barrett to the nation’s highest Court.

With a 53-47 Republican majority, and just two GOP senators opposed, Trump’s nominee is on a glide path to confirmation that will seal a conservative hold on the court for years to come.

McConnell said Monday that Barrett demonstrated over several days of public hearings the “sheer intellectual horsepower that the American people deserve to have on the Supreme Court.”

Without the votes to stop Barrett’s ascent, Democrats have few options left. They are searching for two more GOP senators to break ranks and halt confirmation, but that seems unlikely. Never before as a court nominee been voted on so close to a presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

