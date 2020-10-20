https://thehill.com/homenews/media/521949-megyn-kelly-defends-limbaughs-emotional-radio-moment-discussing-cancer

Journalist Megyn Kelly ripped radio host Michael Savage on Monday night after he mocked Rush Limbaugh for sharing an emotional update on his battle with stage 4 cancer.

Savage mocked Limbaugh, saying that his “crying on the air” was the “worst 15 minutes of radio history.”

“Limbaugh’s crying about his cancer on air! Worst 15 minutes in radio history! Spilled a large coffee all over counter and floor. I PROMISE MY AUDIENCE THIS- I WILL NOT DRAG YOU DOWN WITH ME! Best wishes RUSH, but stop and leave the stage with dignity,” Savage wrote on Twitter.

Limbaugh, 69, told listeners Monday that he often feels that he’s under “a death sentence” while battling cancer, with the conservative radio talk show host sharing that recent scans showed “some progression.”

“It is cancer, it eventually outsmarts pretty much everything you throw at it,” Limbaugh told his nationally syndicated program. “It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over.”

Kelly, who launched a podcast last month, slammed Savage in response in a tweet to her 2.5 million viewers.

“I think I speak for, oh, pretty much everyone when I say STFU you absolute douchebag,” Kelly said in a retweet.

I think I speak for, oh, pretty much everyone when I say STFU you absolute douchebag. https://t.co/bcQJvlfskr — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 19, 2020

Others soon joined in condemning Savage.

“You’re an idiot”, Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell responded.

You’re an idiot. — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) October 19, 2020

“Were you hacked or are you just awful?” tweeted Rita Panahi, a columnist for Australia’s Herald Sun.

Were you hacked or are you just awful? — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 19, 2020

“Congratulations on outing yourself as a jealous trash person!” comedian and podcast host Tim Young responded.

Congratulations on outing yourself as a jealous trash person! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 19, 2020

Limbaugh announced to his listeners in January that he was diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer. Shortly after his announcement, the conservative radio show host was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President TrumpDonald John TrumpNearly 300 former national security officials sign Biden endorsement letter DC correspondent on the death of Michael Reinoehl: ‘The folks I know in law enforcement are extremely angry about it’ Late night hosts targeted Trump over Biden 97 percent of the time in September: study MORE in February.

