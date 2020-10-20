https://noqreport.com/2020/10/20/megyn-kelly-has-questions-will-hunter-biden-answer/

The narrative about Hunter and Joe Biden being put forth by Democrats and mainstream media is simple and familiar. Russia did it. They even found some Deep State shills in the intelligence community to back up their claim without evidence, requiring Americans to abandon critical thinking in order to buy what they’re selling. But some journalists, especially on the more conservative end of the spectrum, are speaking out and asking questions.

One such journalist is Megyn Kelly:

LET’S HEAR FROM HUNTER!

H-was it ur laptop?

Did you leave it at a DE repair shop?

Did you arrange a mtg b/t Burisma’s #3 guy Pozharskyi & ur dad? Joe, did u attend that mtg?

H, did you cut a deal for $10m/year from Ye Jianming?

Were u negotiating another deal that wld pay ur dad? https://t.co/BSxxhcoeQW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 20, 2020

Since the chances of either Bidens or the presidential campaign answering these is nil, let’s go ahead and answer them for the audience. Was it Hunter Biden’s laptop that was dropped off at a Delaware repair shop and never picked up? The evidence seems to point clearly in the affirmative. An image of his signature on paperwork from the repair shop is circulating around the internet and Hunter Biden’s lawyer contacted the shop to retrieve the laptop. Short of fingerprints or security camera footage, the circumstantial evidence seems very clear.

NEW: @MikeEmanuelFox obtains photo showing an alleged Hunter Biden signature on paperwork for the computer repair shop pic.twitter.com/LMBkiXmCer — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) October 19, 2020

[embedded content]

Did Hunter arrange a meeting between his father, who was Vice President at the time, and executives at Burisma? Did Biden attend the meeting? To answer this, we turn to the very specific responses from the campaign about this meeting. The original answers to similar questions from Biden himself indicated he never met with them and knew nothing about his son’s business dealings. But the campaign has only noted that there was no “official” meeting in his “schedule” at the time. He has since denied the meeting the next day when no evidence surfaced about it.

The answer to this question is still up in the air, but we’re leaning towards an affirmative on both since Hunter Biden’s emails referred to a meeting between Burisma and “my guy” that would be happening the following week. The Vice President then traveled to Ukraine a week later. It’s all circumstantial and without evidence we cannot say definitively that Joe Biden met with Vadym Pozharskyi. Nevertheless, it’s all quite suspicious.

Did Hunter cut a deal with Ye Jianming and was his father involved with that and future deals? For this answer, we turn to the NY Post:

Another email — sent by Biden as part of an Aug. 2, 2017, chain — involved a deal he struck with the since-vanished chairman of CEFC, Ye Jianming, for half-ownership of a holding company that was expected to provide Biden with more than $10 million a year.

Ye, who had ties to the Chinese military and intelligence service, hasn’t been seen since being taken into custody by Chinese authorities in early 2018, and CEFC went bankrupt earlier this year, according to reports. Biden wrote that Ye had sweetened the terms of an earlier, three-year consulting contract with CEFC that was to pay him $10 million annually “for introductions alone.”

“The chairman changed that deal after we me[t] in MIAMI TO A MUCH MORE LASTING AND LUCRATIVE ARRANGEMENT to create a holding company 50% percent [sic] owned by ME and 50% owned by him,” Biden wrote.

“Consulting fees is one piece of our income stream but the reason this proposal by the chairman was so much more interesting to me and my family is that we would also be partners inn [sic] the equity and profits of the JV’s [joint venture’s] investments.”

A photo dated Aug. 1, 2017, shows a handwritten flowchart of the ownership of “Hudson West” split 50/50 between two entities ultimately controlled by Hunter Biden and someone identified as “Chairman.”

The answer to Kelly’s final questions are both almost certainly “yes.” Unless Hunter Biden was exaggerating or outright lying about his business dealings in China, he was cutting lucrative deals. Moreover, his father was not only being used as a negotiating tool but was being discussed as getting 10%, assuming he’s “the Big Guy” in correspondence Hunter had with Chinese business people.

According to Stream:

Joe Biden was on the take. Paid by Communist Chinese while serving as Vice President of the United State and in charge of policy toward China. That is the only rational conclusion when considering newly released emails and documents.

The story is very simple. Hunter Biden worked a lucrative deal with a Chinese energy giant chock full of members of the Chinese Communist Party. Hunter would get his 20% cut, and someone called “the big guy” got 10%. The “big guy,” sources say, was Joe Biden.

It’s highly unlikely Hunter or Joe Biden will answer Megyn Kelly’s questions, or any questions about their sordid dealings with foreign entities. But all of the evidence points to corruption, not to “Russia Russia Russia” as the left wants us to believe.

