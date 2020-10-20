https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/20/miami-pd-calls-photo-of-officer-in-a-trump-2020-mask-unacceptable-and-a-violation-of-department-policy-a/

A photo of a City of Miami police officer in a Trump 2020 mask is going viral after it was shared by Steve Simeonidis, the Chair of the Miami Dade Dems:

Miami PD called the photo “unacceptable” and a “violation of department policy”:

According to CNN contributor Ann Navarro, the officer will be disciplined:

There’s no word yet, however, just what this discipline might be. We’ll keep you posted.

