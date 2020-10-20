https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/20/miami-pd-calls-photo-of-officer-in-a-trump-2020-mask-unacceptable-and-a-violation-of-department-policy-a/

A photo of a City of Miami police officer in a Trump 2020 mask is going viral after it was shared by Steve Simeonidis, the Chair of the Miami Dade Dems:

Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center. This is city funded voter intimidation. Ubeda should be suspended immediately. pic.twitter.com/TbJxu6mcem — Steve Simeonidis (@stevesimeonidis) October 20, 2020

Miami PD called the photo “unacceptable” and a “violation of department policy”:

We are aware of the photograph being circulated of a Miami Police officer wearing a political mask in uniform. This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately. pic.twitter.com/E3eO0IQh0f — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 20, 2020

According to CNN contributor Ann Navarro, the officer will be disciplined:

Regardless of Party, we must all defend the integrity of our election. If you see an irregularity, make it known. I spoke w/Miami Mayor, @FrancisSuarez. He told me he and the Police Chief “agree it is inappropriate, a violation of policy, and the officer will be disciplined.” 🇺🇸 https://t.co/HrzlFc2VWO — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 20, 2020

There’s no word yet, however, just what this discipline might be. We’ll keep you posted.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

